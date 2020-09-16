Man flees Wake County deputies, crashes after report of shooting, officials say

NEW LIGHT, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies arrested a man after a car crash following a reported shooting Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. along Bruce Drive off Purnell Road, according to a news release from Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The person who called authorities reported the incident as a shooting, Curry said.

“While deputies were in route, they received a second call of a shooting victim in a black SUV, near Stoney Hill and Purnell Roads,” the news release.

As a deputy arrived at the scene, a man drove off in the SUV “at a high rate of speed,” Curry said.

The driver then crashed and ran from the SUV on Purnell Road, near New Light Road, according to the news release.

A sheriff’s office K-9 team helped find the man about an hour later in nearby woods.

“Deputies recovered a firearm and narcotics from the vehicle,” Curry said.

Christopher Thomas Vaugh, who Curry said was the suspect, was taken to WakeMed with injuries and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Curry later said a gunshot wound was not among Vaugh’s injuries.

