Man flips car in I-40 crash, causing 2nd crash, multiple injuries

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash near mile marker 301 on I-40 East near the intersection of I-87 where a 19-year-old man had hit a guardrail and overturned his car.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused traffic to back up and a second crash occurred. SHP said an 18-year-old girl rear ended a man and a woman in their 50’s.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old girl was not injured.

Highway Patrol did not release any other details.

