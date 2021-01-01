RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash near mile marker 301 on I-40 East near the intersection of I-87 where a 19-year-old man had hit a guardrail and overturned his car.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash caused traffic to back up and a second crash occurred. SHP said an 18-year-old girl rear ended a man and a woman in their 50’s.
The man and woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The 18-year-old girl was not injured.
Highway Patrol did not release any other details.
- Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election
- NC deputy seen in sweet photo visiting grandmother through window; ‘Grandma still loves to see him in uniform’
- Man flips car in I-40 crash, causing 2nd crash, multiple injuries
- Mother, 3 kids displaced after Raleigh mobile home fire
- Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2021
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now