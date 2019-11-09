Man flips mom’s car while driving illegally on Raleigh greenway trail, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist who was illegally driving along a Raleigh greenway trail flipped a car Saturday and then fled, police say.

The incident happened Saturday morning along the Falls of Neuse Greenway Trail, according to Raleigh police.

A young man was driving his mother’s car along the greenway when he somehow caused the car to flip onto its roof, Raleigh police said.

The man then fled the scene and has not been taken into custody, according to police.

Police posted a photo of the crashed car on Twitter and asked for information about the incident.

Police said the car did not fall from a railway bridge that is visible in the photo.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Raleigh Police or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

