Man found dead after shooting reported near Star Bar in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a homicide that took place Friday night at Star Bar in southeast Raleigh, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. They arrived at the scene along the 1700 block of Trawick Road to find a man dead, the release said.

“Follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the release said.

No further information was released.

The Star Bar was the site of a shooting incident in June when at least seven cars were hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

