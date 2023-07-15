Law enforcement surrounds a car parked in the area where the man was found dead in a car Saturday afternoon. Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials are investigating after a man was found dead along U.S. 64 Saturday afternoon.

The death was discovered around 12:50 p.m. when deputies received a report of a dead man inside a car, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The car containing the dead man was found on the side of westbound U.S. 64 near Green Pace Road, the news release said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the right shoulder is closed one mile after Exit 435 (N.C. 96). A black Cadillac sedan is parked on the shoulder and several law enforcement officers are surrounding it.

NCDOT image of the incident

Deputies are asking drivers to move over a lane when driving through the area. There are currently traffic slowdowns in the area.

“The incident is still under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time,” the news release said.

The NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 5:20 p.m.