RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead behind several townhomes, the Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday, officers said they were called to the area of 5400 Picket Fence Lane in reference to a dead person. The area sits off of Buck Jones Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line behind several townhomes.

(Ethan DuVall/CBS 17)

They identified him as 28-year-old Dexter Rashad Ingram, according to the police department.

Just two days earlier, on Saturday, officers said they were called to the same area after receiving reports of shots fired into a building.

Police said they found several townhomes damaged by gunfire and there was no reports of injuries at the time.

They said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.