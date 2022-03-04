RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found shot in a car in downtown Raleigh Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Person Street, according to Raleigh police.

The victim stopped his car along North Person Street after he was shot elsewhere, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, officers said.

It’s unclear where the man was shot. The victim called 911 to report the shooting himself after he stopped his car along North Person Street, police said.

No other information was released.