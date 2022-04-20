RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in southeast Raleigh has left two injured and no suspect is in custody, Raleigh police said Wednesday night.

The double shooting took place in the 700 block of Quarry Road in Raleigh at approximately 8 p.m.

One victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital after being found in the front yard of a home.

A second victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle but met a fire truck while en route. Wake County EMS then transported the second victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of the two victims remains unknown and Raleigh police said no suspect is in custody as of 9:30 p.m., approximately an hour and a half after it was reported.