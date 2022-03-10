RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was found shot in the road near a shopping center on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 11:50 p.m. near the 4500-block of Capital Boulevard next to the Mini City shopping center.

According to officials, the victim was found in the road near Truist bank and Seagate Crabhouse & Sushi, which is next to the Mini City shopping center. Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking when police and EMS arrived at the scene. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man wasn’t shot in the shopping center but they do believe he was shot in the vicinity of where he was located.

Two lanes of Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive were blocked while police investigated.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect information available at this time.