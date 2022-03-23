RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found shot inside a vehicle in a neighborhood right outside downtown Raleigh on Tuesday night has died, police said Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 100-block of Idlewild Avenue, near the intersection of Idlewild and E. Edenton Street at approximately 10 p.m. The area is just outside downtown Raleigh.

Once at the scene, police found William Michael Hill, 28, shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Hill was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police at the scene Tuesday night told CBS 17 that witnesses reported seeing three people run from the scene. One person was detained for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

— Rodney Overton contributed to this report