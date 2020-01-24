Man found shot, seriously injured on Raleigh street, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured in east Raleigh Friday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100-block of Nelson Street at 1:02 a.m. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the street.
The man was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.
Police did not release any suspect information. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
