1  of  2
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump CBS 17 Morning News

Man found shot, seriously injured on Raleigh street, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured in east Raleigh Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2100-block of Nelson Street at 1:02 a.m. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the street.

The man was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss