Cary police at the apartments were the stabbed man was found Sunday night. Photo by Jackson Gillette/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found outside a Cary apartment complex suffering from multiple stab wounds Sunday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. at 203 Ashton St., according to Cary town spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

Two people who live in the apartment complex initially called 911 and reported that it appeared a man had been stabbed.

The 35- to 40-year-old man was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso, Roman said.

He was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment. The man’s condition was not available.

Roman said police are still at the scene investigating the stabbing.

No other information was available.