Man found with serious injuries in downtown Raleigh later dies at hospital, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating the death of a man who was found with serious injuries and later died at a hospital.

The incident was reported around 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Salisbury Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Michael Levon Bostic, 58, who was suffering from serious injuries.

Bostic was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

“Detectives were called to the scene, and a follow-up investigation is currently underway concerning the death,” the news release said.

No other information was released.

