Man grazed by bullet after several shots fired into Raleigh apartment, police say

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was grazed by a bullet after several gunshots were fired into his Raleigh apartment Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Gateridge Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday. They said the victim was inside of his apartment when several shots were fired — one of which grazed him.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the shooting wasn’t random. They have not yet been able to find any witnesses.

