Man hid video camera in Raleigh hospital bathroom, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested after officials say he planted a camcorder in a bathroom at WakeMed in Raleigh.

The Sony Camcorder was discovered Friday in a public bathroom at the campus of WakeMed at 3000 New Bern Ave., according to an arrest warrant.

Adrian Casablanca, 54, of Durham is charged with felony secret peeping and felony installing/using photo device in a room, according to arrest records.

The video camera captured at least one person — a 52-year-old woman — in the bathroom, the arrest warrant said.

Casablanca, who was arrested Monday, was held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

