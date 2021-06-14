Man hit by gunfire drives blocks in Raleigh, then taken to hospital, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and drove himself a couple of blocks in Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Lightner Lane, according to Raleigh police.

“Upon arrival, (officers) located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” a police news release said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting “occurred at the corner of Russ Street and Poole Road. However, the victim had driven himself to the Lightner Lane location.”

Police said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.