Man hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood, police say

Wake County News

The scene along Argonne Way Tuesday night after a drive-by shooting. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting outside a home in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Argonne Way, according to Raleigh police.

According to police, witnesses said a person fired gunshots from the passenger side of a black Nissan Altima.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was hit in the lower leg near his shin. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The area where the shooting took place is in a neighborhood north of Battle Bridge Road near the Neuse River.

No other details were available.

