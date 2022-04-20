RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A highly-traveled section of Interstate 440 westbound is closed Wednesday morning after a man was hit and killed on the road, according to Raleigh police.

Police told CBS 17 that a call regarding a pedestrian struck on I-440 westbound near the Lake Boone Trail exit came in at 3:55 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead on the road. Police said the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles, but they’re not sure how many.

A number of vehicles believed to have run over the man remained at the scene, police said.

The section of I-440 westbound between exit 5 (Lake Boone Trail) and exit 4 (Wade Avenue) is currently closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates the road will reopen around 8 a.m.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.