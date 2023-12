RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to the hospital after being hit by a school bus early Friday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Around 6:47 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Trinity Road regarding a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Police said a man was hit by a school bus and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, five passengers were on the bus with the driver. No one else was injured.