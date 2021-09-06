Man hit by vehicle, killed on I-440 EB, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed while walking on Interstate 440 eastbound in Raleigh on Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of I-440 east near the Six Forks Road exit at approximately 1:39 a.m., police said. Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any information about the driver that hit the pedestrian. Authorities did not say if the collision was a hit-and-run or if the driver stayed at the scene.

According to officials, what is believed to be the victim’s vehicle was found parked against the median barrier in the area where the man was hit and killed.

Police said they’re not sure at this time if the man was fixing a mechanical issue with his vehicle or why he was walking on the interstate. His body was not found next to the vehicle, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Interstate 440 east was shut down between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road for more than four hours as investigators processed the scene.