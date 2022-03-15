RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on the interstate in Raleigh on Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 440 east/Interstate 87 south near the Interstate 40 interchange in southeast Raleigh.

Fire and emergency crews responded to a pedestrian struck call but were at first unable to find the scene, highway patrol said earlier in the morning.

By 8 a.m., the pedestrian had been located and troopers were on the scene investigating.

Troopers said the pedestrian was an adult male but they are not releasing his identity because his family has not yet been notified.

The driver that struck the pedestrian, who troopers said was in the roadway when he was hit, stayed at the scene and charges are unlikely to be filed against them.