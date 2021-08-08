Man hit, killed by car on New Bern Ave. marks 2nd deadly pedestrian crash in 2 days in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man hit by a car on New Bern Avenue Saturday night in Raleigh died from his injuries, police said Sunday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Freedom Drive. Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to find the pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, a news release.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Raleigh police said at 9:15 a.m. Sunday that he had died.

Outbound New Bern Avenue was closed Saturday night at New Hope Road while officers investigated the crash.

This is the second time a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Raleigh in as many days. On Friday night, 38-year-old Jessica Davis was hit by a car along the 1600-block of East Millbrook Road. Police said Saturday morning that she died from her injuries.