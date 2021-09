The scene near the deadly crash involving the train Friday night. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hit and killed by a train Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., officers and other first responders responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a train along the 3900-block of Beryl Road, a news release said. The scene is near Hillsborough Street and Interstate 440.

They found the man’s body upon arrival, police said.

An investigation is underway. No additional details were provided.