Man hospitalized after assault in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to the hospital after an assault in Downtown Raleigh, Monday night, police say.
Police say the incident occurred near McDowell and South streets just before 11 p.m.
Police do not know what led to this incident and the man’s condition is unknown.
No other details were made available.
