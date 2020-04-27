UNC freshman, Enloe graduate struck, killed by car while crossing street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Raleigh late Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5:15 p.m. along Avent Ferry Road near Gorman Street, according to Raleigh police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gaston Jarrod Rogers, remained at the scene, according to police. The car at the scene sustained major damage to the front windshield.

Patrick Nixon in a photo from his family.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as Patrick Luc Nixon, had been permitted by another driver to cross the street in the crosswalk before the vehicle driven by Rogers struck him.

A Raleigh police crash report says Rogers going 45 miles per hour and Nixon was thrown 93 feet down the road.

Nixon was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, according to police.

Nixon’s father tells CBS 17 that he was a freshman at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated from Enloe High School in 2019.

“He had a 4.0 average and had just decided to double major in Economics and Public Policy. He loved to run at Lake Johnson and had gone there yesterday for an eight mile run after studying all day at home for his finals. He was an awesome young man,” his father, Lester Nixon said.

Avent Ferry Road was closed in the area as police investigated the incident.

Police have charged Rogers with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

More headlines from CBS17.com: