Man crashes after motorcycle runs off the road, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man is in serious condition after his motorcycle ran off the side of the road Monday night, causing him to crash.

Police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on 3920 Jones Sausage Rd.

Witnesses tell CBS 17 that the man crashed into a fire hydrant, but police have not confirmed that detail, only saying a fire hydrant was involved.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone has been charged in the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now