Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot Thursday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 10:04 p.m. in the 8200 block of Perry Creek Road.

The victim was hospitalized and there is no word on their condition or identity. Police say they are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

