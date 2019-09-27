Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Zebulon, sheriff’s office says

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Zebulon, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to a possible shooting at a residence along Laurel Leaf Road around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. At first, they were unable to find a victim, but later located a man suffering from a head injury.

That man, who is in his mid-20s, was taken to the hospital. Deputies wouldn’t confirm that the head injury was the result of a shooting.

Wake County deputies and Zebulon police remained on scene and are investigating leads, trying to determine a suspect or suspects.

