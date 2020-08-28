Man hospitalized after shooting at Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that wounded a man Thursday night.

The shooting was reported just before 7:55 p.m. outside apartments in the 3200 block of Holston Lane, according to Raleigh police.

A man who was wounded was taken to WakeMed, police said. The man was able to talk to police before he was taken into treatment.

Police said that the incident could be a drive-by shooting.

Detectives are interviewing several people at the scene, which is off New Bern Avenue near Interstate 440.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com: