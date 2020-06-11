Man hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.
The report came in shortly after 8:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Wake Forest Road. Police said a 52-year-old man was walking along the road when he walked into the path of a vehicle driving southbound.
The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. Police said charges are not expected for the driver.
