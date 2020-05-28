RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Wednesday evening.
Officers arrived at the 100 block of S. Pettigrew Street around 7:35 p.m. and found an adult male with stab wounds.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
- Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Raleigh stabbing
- Victims of robbery, a Fort Bragg soldier and his roommate seek justice
- Tornado warning issued for part of Warren County
- President Trump says he’s asked DOJ to expedite investigation into the death of George Floyd
- Ft. Bragg soldier goes missing at North Carolina’s coast
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now