Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Raleigh stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Wednesday evening.

Officers arrived at the 100 block of S. Pettigrew Street around 7:35 p.m. and found an adult male with stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.