RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews responded after a man crashed a pickup truck into an apartment building in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a unit on the 200 block of Gorman Street.

The man who crashed into the building suffered minor injuries, Raleigh police said.

The driver injured his leg in the crash, according to police.

Images from the scene showed an entire wall was demolished in the crash.

Several workers were at the apartment later Monday afternoon making repairs.