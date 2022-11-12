RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight.

It comes after two others shootings in Raleigh Friday night.

At about 12:14 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills St. in reference to a shooting outside Kings Bowling.

One man was hurt from being grazed by a bullet, according to police.

They said that man was taken to the hospital.

Officers say there are no known suspects.

They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.