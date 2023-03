Police at the scene of a shooting on Newcombe Street (Ethan DuVall/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they said a man was found shot Saturday afternoon.

At 1:24 p.m., officers said they were called to the 800 block of Newcombe Street, a residential area just south of Interstate 40.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.