WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who died after his tractor flipped over and trapped him underneath has been identified.

Brian Christopher Thigpen, 57, died Monday night in the accident, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews assisted the Rolesville Fire Department in a call that came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chalk Road about a person trapped under a tractor.

The sheriff’s office deemed its investigation to be looking into an accident around 11:15 p.m. Monday, according to a spokesperson. So far, all the sheriff’s office has released is that Thigpen was operating the tractor when it flipped.