CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who got out of his car along a road in Cary Friday night was seriously injured when he was hit by a passing car, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Chatham Street, according to Cary police.

The crash happened after the driver of a white Subaru was hauling some sheets of drywall, police said.

Some of the construction material fell out of the man’s car and he stopped on the side of the road to retrieve it, according to Cary police spokesman Kenric Alexander.

While the man was on the side of the road he was hit by a passing car, Alexander said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the car that hit the man remained at the scene for police and EMS to arrive.

Eastbound lanes of East Chatham Street have been closed while investigators conduct an investigation.