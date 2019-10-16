Garner man dies after pedestrian-involved crash

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say a man died in the hospital shortly after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The collision was reported at 7:20 p.m. along Timber Drive near U.S. 70, according to Garner police Capt. Joe Binns.

Binns said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Timber Drive northbound is now open, police tweeted Wednesday night.

The injured man was taken to WakeMed for treatment where he later died, Binns said.

Officers are notifying next-of-kin before his identity is released.

At this point, no charges are expected in the incident, police say.



