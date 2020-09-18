Man in custody after arson at Raleigh Super 8 hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire investigators in Raleigh say arson is the cause of a fire at a hotel and a man is in custody in connection to the crime.

Officials say a call came in around 7:54 p.m. about a fire at the Super 8 hotel located 3801 Capital Blvd.

An investigation revealed that a man and woman were staying in a room and believe the man started the fire in the mattress.

Police arrested the man near the hotel and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the fire.

Firefighters say no major damage was done to the hotel and that occupants will be able to return to their rooms at some point Thursday night.