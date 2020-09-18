RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire investigators in Raleigh say arson is the cause of a fire at a hotel and a man is in custody in connection to the crime.
Officials say a call came in around 7:54 p.m. about a fire at the Super 8 hotel located 3801 Capital Blvd.
An investigation revealed that a man and woman were staying in a room and believe the man started the fire in the mattress.
Police arrested the man near the hotel and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the fire.
Firefighters say no major damage was done to the hotel and that occupants will be able to return to their rooms at some point Thursday night.
- Fayetteville remaining prepared despite Sally’s heavy remnants skipping over the city
- Ohio football players who carried police, fire flags on-field awarded scholarships
- U.S. Marshals arrest 262 suspects, locate five missing children during operation to reduce violent gang crime
- Man in custody after arson at Raleigh Super 8 hotel
- Some in Durham call for stricter gun laws in North Carolina after surge in shootings
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now