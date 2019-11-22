Man injured after falling over balcony at apartment complex near NC State, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after he fell from a balcony at an apartment complex near North Carolina State University around midnight, Raleigh police said.

Authorities received a 911 call regarding the fall on Logan Court around midnight, according to police. The victim was a man in his late teens or early 20s.

According to officials, the man was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. His condition has not been released.

At this time, the fall is being investigated as an injury to a person and not as a criminal act, police said.

