RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Gamble Drive near Raleigh around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.