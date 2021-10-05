Man injured after shots fired at home in Fuquay-Varina drive-by, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police are investigating after a man was injured when shots were fired at a home from someone in a vehicle early on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

According to police, a person driving a black pickup truck fired a gun “in the direction of a residence in the 400-block of Longfellow Street” just after midnight. The shooting resulted “in damage to property and a non-life threatening injury to an adult male.”

The man is being treated for his injury and is expected to be OK.

Police did not say if the man was shot while inside his home or if he was outside.

If you have information about this incident contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.

“If you know something, say something. Violence in our community should not be tolerated and we need individuals with information to step forward and provide that information to police investigators,” police said in the release.