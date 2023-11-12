RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Paula Street around 3:10 a.m. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Raleigh officers and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation is asked to call (919) 996-1193. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Raleigh Crime Stoppers via their online form.