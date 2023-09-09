RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

According to a release from the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Garden Hill Drive at 3:31 a.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh police say officers and detectives are continuing to collect evidence and investigate what led to the shooting, but they believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call (919) 996-1193 or submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers form at www.p3tips.com/89.