RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning shooting following an “altercation” in Raleigh, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Blount Street, the Raleigh Police Department said.

One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened after an altercation on a front porch.

There is no one currently in custody, Raleigh police said.