CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a home in Cary on Tuesday morning left one person dead, officials announced.

Shortly after 7 a.m, the Cary Fire Department responded to a house fire at 108 Grey Fox Court. Units arrived on scene four minutes later, and firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a second-story bedroom.

The resident, 29-year-old Ryan Michael Crosby, was rescued and taken to WakeMed Cary. He was later transported to the North Carolina Jaycee’s Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Crosby died from his injuries Wednesday morning, a news release from the town said.

Another person was transported to WakeMed Cary with non-life threatening injuries. No other residents were injured.

The origin of the fire is believed to be the second-story bedroom, where Crosby was rescued.

The fire remains under investigation and a formal fire incident report will be released in the coming weeks.

“Our hearts are heavy today following yesterday’s tragic event. First responders followed protocols and did everything they could to prevent loss of life and minimize property destruction,” Cary Fire Chief Mike Cooper said. “I want to thank everyone who supported this incident for their tireless effort and dedication.”

The Cary Police Department, the Wake County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also responded.