Man injured in Raleigh shooting early Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to the scene and located the victim with non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com: