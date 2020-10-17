Man injured in Raleigh shooting early Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road shortly before 1 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the victim with non-life threatening injuries.
He was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
