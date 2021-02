RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 4800 block of Blue Bird Court just before midnight.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. The man’s injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

He was transported to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.