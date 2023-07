RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an early Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at Raleigh Gardens Apartments. The victim was transported to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one is in custody and that it seems to be an isolated incident.

