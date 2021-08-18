Man injured in shooting along N. Raleigh Blvd., police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. They found the victim, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While there was no description of a suspect available, police did say they believe the suspect and victim may have known each other.

Police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Elsewhere in the Triangle, five people were injured in two separate shootings in Durham Wednesday night. The incidents happened within minutes of each other and were about a half-mile apart.