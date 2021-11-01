Man injured in shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood Monday evening.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 8200 block of Rocky Court, which is in northeast Raleigh just east of U.S. 1 and just south of Perry Creek Road.

Raleigh police said that a man was wounded during the incident.

Four Raleigh police vehicles were parked outside the home where crime scene tape was stretched across an area near the street. Police said they were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

An ambulance was also visible at the scene of the shooting. A red minivan was blocked by police cars and had its rear hatchback door open.

No other information was released by police.